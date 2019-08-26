OLYMPIA – Grants to help homeless youth have been made to agencies serving 30 Washington counties, including some that operate in Okanogan County.
The state Department of Commerce’s office of homeless youth recently awarded $11 million to enable communities across the state to respond to more young people in need of stable housing and support.
Many people think homelessness is an urban problem, but commerce Director Lisa Brown said people struggle with housing in every community.
“This funding will strengthen communities throughout the state – from Asotin to Walla Walla, Grays Harbor to Okanogan and beyond – by providing an assurance of stable housing to help every young person in Washington seek their full potential,” she said.
Under the youth homelessness demonstration program, HopeSource is receiving more than $1.15 million for rapid rehousing, transitional housing and support services. The organization operates in Okanogan, Grant, Kittitas and Douglas counties.
For core program expansion, Okanogan County Community Action is getting $280,000 for street outreach.
Under system of care grants, Volunteers of America is getting $175,059. The organization serves Spokane, Lincoln, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Adams, Whitman, Chelan, Ferry, Okanogan, Douglas, Grant, Garfield and Asotin counties.
Several statewide organizations also received grants.
