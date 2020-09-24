OLYMPIA – The state Salmon Recovery Funding Board has awarded $18 million in grants to organizations around the state, including those in Okanogan County.
The money will be used to repair rivers, remove barriers blocking fish passage and replant riverbanks in an effort to recover salmon from the brink of extinction.
Okanogan County projects received a total of $856,438.
Grant recipients include:
-Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, $266,485 to reconnect a side channel to the Chewuch River to restore and enhance year-round salmon habitat.
The Yakamas will contribute $392,866 in cash and a federal grant.
-Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, $182,456 to excavate and place large tree root wads and logs in Alder Creek to support side channel habitat, and give fish a place to rest, feed and hide from predators.
The tribe will contribute $391,767 in cash and a federal grant.
-Methow Salmon Recovery Foundation, $336,035 to improve fish passage at two irrigation diversions on Beaver Creek, opening more than 17 miles of upstream habitat and 1.5 acres of wetlands. The project also will improve connectivity to off-channel and flood plain habitat, and improve flood capacity in Beaver Creek.
The foundation will contribute $59,307 in a local grant.
-Okanogan Conservation District, $71,462 to develop a reach assessment and flood plain restoration design on 1.2 acres of private lane in Malott on Loup Loup Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.