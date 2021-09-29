OLYMPIA, WA -- The state Department of Commerce has announced a new grant program to help certain small businesses hurting because of the U.S.-Canada border closure.
The border has been closed to most travelers since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Working Washington grants border business relief program, which will launch Oct. 4, will focus on customer-facing businesses that have experienced hardship specifically as a result of the COVID-19 border restrictions. Businesses must have reported annual revenues of $5 million or less in 2019 to the Department of Revenue and be located in Clallam, Jefferson, San Juan, Island, Skagit, Whatcom, Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens or Pend Oreille counties.
Information and a preview of the application is available at commercegrants.com. The application portal will be open Oct. 4-18. Customer support will be available in English and Spanish beginning Sept. 29.
“For businesses that depend on visitors coming into or out of Canada, this closure has been extraordinarily difficult,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “This grant program is one way we can help small businesses hang on until U.S. and Canadian officials reach an agreement about reopening.”
In July, Inslee visited businesses in Point Roberts, a small border town that has been essentially isolated as a result of the closure.
Grants will be up to $50,000 and take into account whether the business has received a previous working Washington grant.
The targeted grant program will prioritize businesses that meet one or more criteria:
-Customer-facing businesses that require direct, in-person interaction with customers for a significant portion of business activity. Examples include a retail shop or nail salon.
-Businesses located within a 20-mile radius of a Canadian border crossing or port.
-Industry sectors most impacted by the closure, including retail, tourism, hospitality, recreation and entertainment.
-Size of the business (measured by 2019 revenue).
-Lost revenue between 2019 and 2020 and/or added expenses to maintain safe operations.
-Businesses operating in a rural or low-income community and/or owned by someone from a historically underserved population (minority, veteran, LGBTQ+ or women-owned).
Commerce, which has administered almost a dozen business and non-profit grant programs so far, also is working on a new, larger round of working Washington business grants funded by the state Legislature during the 2021 session. That program likely will launch this winter.
