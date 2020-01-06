RIVERSIDE – A mobile home on Greenacres Road was destroyed Dec. 28 in a fire being blamed on an electrical problem near the furnace.
One person was displaced.
Crews from Fire District No. 7 were called at 9:56 p.m. Omak and Okanogan crews also were called to bring their water tenders, since there was no water supply for firefighting, said District No. 7 Chief Justin Osborne.
Flames were visible under the south end of the home when firefighters arrived, he said. The structure received smoke damage throughout.
The building, owned by Gracie Barber, Omak, was not insured, Osborne said. Damage to the building and contents is estimated at $10,000-$20,000.
Firefighters were on the scene around three hours. LifeLine Ambulance, Okanogan County Public Utility District and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
