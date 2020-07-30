NESPELEM – The Greenhouse Fire, burning west of the Colville Indian Agency, was 87 percent contained as of Thursday, July 30.
Northwest Incident Management Team 6, a Type 2 team, will transfer command of the firefighting effort to the Mount Tolman Fire Center at 6 a.m. Friday, July 31.
Crews have mopped up sizable portions of the fire area, officials said. Thursday’s efforts will focus on continued mop-up, patrolling, and removing signs and trash from the line. On the northern portion of the fire, crews will break down berms bulldozers made will creating the fire line.
Warm, dry, windy conditions were expected Thursday, with temperatures of 102-104 degrees and humidity near 11 percent. A chance of lightning is predicted tonight through Friday, with little chance of rain.
Schoolhouse Loop Road is closed and Columbia River Road is closed from Omak to the Colville agency near Nespelem. Road construction has resumed on Schoolhouse Loop and Columbia River roads near the agency.
The tribal transfer station and recycling center are closed, as is Cause of the fire is unknown.
