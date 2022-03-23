OKANOGAN – Robert W. Grim will be sworn in as an Okanogan County Superior Court judge on Friday, March 25.
His investiture ceremony is planned at 3 p.m. in the Superior Courtroom on the third floor of the county courthouse, 149 N. Third Ave.
Judge John Cooney of Spokane County Superior Court will conduct the swearing-in ceremony.
Grim was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill the position being vacated March 31 by Christopher Culp, who is retiring.
A retirement celebration for Culp is planned from 3-5 p.m. March 31 in the off-site courtroom (former Forest Service building), 1240 S. Second Ave., Okanogan.
