OMAK – Ground was broken Nov. 18 for the Meadow Point family housing complex near North Omak Elementary School.
The complex, 620 N. Oak St., will include 46 affordable housing units and is scheduled for completion next fall.
“We invite community members to drive by the site … and check out the progress of the construction,” said an announcement from the Housing Authority of Okanogan County.
Applications for housing will be taken in March 2021.
Meadow Point is the first tax credit project developed by the housing authority. A partnership with tax credit investors, Fannie Mae, the state Department of Commerce, Rural Community Assistance Program and the Okanogan County affordable housing fund made the project possible.
Groundbreaking was conducted by Omak Mayor Cindy Gagne, Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch, Collin Thompson, housing developer with the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, housing authority board Chairwoman Yvonne Bussler-White and Nancy Nash-Mendez, housing authority executive director.
“This journey began shortly after the 2014 and 2015” fires, said Bussler-White. “The board identified the need (for) replacing and increasing the affordable housing stock in Okanogan County at that time.”
Nash-Mendez was hired to lead the agency “to a new era of growth and development,” said Bussler-White. “Today, as we move dirt on this property, it is testimony that the Housing Authority of Okanogan County remains faithful to its mission of providing affordable housing to our community members.”
Branch acknowledged the housing authority’s efforts, saying it is “not an easy task.”
“Meadow Point family housing is a huge success for our community,” said Gagne. “Housing is needed everywhere and these 46 new units in Omak will represent a positive step forward toward our housing solutions.”
Nash-Mendez told Omak city officials last year that the complex’s target population is veterans who have no homes, families with children, families displaced by fires and people with special needs.
All units will house individuals who are at 50 percent of the area median income or below, said Collin Thompson of the Yakima-based Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing. The development will include a walking path, playground, landscaping and lighting.
Roger Tucker, architect with non-profit community design center Environmental Works, said there will be paving, new sidewalks, street trees, water and sewer infrastructure.
A community center also is planned.
Nash-Mendez said the development will have an around-the-clock, on-site manager.
