WENATCHEE — Two Methow Valley non-profit groups will receive a combined $100,000 through “game changer” grants from the Community Foundation of North Central Washington.
The grants are funded through bequests made by Methow Valley residents Ken Westman and Mike Real, who expressed their desires to make things better in the Methow Valley, said the foundation. This is the first year for the program.
Jamie’s Place will get at $75,000 game changer grant, while Methow Valley Community Center will receive $25,000.
The new, annual grant opportunity is for non-profit organizations with a plan to take their work to the next level and make a significant impact on an important community issue, said the foundation.
Jamie’s Place is an adult family home in Winthrop that houses and cares for 12 residents. Out of the staff of 17 caregivers, a third have insecure housing situations, according to the foundation.
“The housing insecurity of our staff is so acute, we run the risk of not being able to stay open,” said Executive Director Rana Clark in the home’s proposal.
Jamie’s Place is working on several initiatives to provide more housing, including construction of tiny homes on wheels that will live on Jamie’s Place property and offer an affordable solution before winter. Additionally, the organization plans to work with Methow at Home to offer Silver Nest, a networking service that pairs homeowners with qualified, pre-screened housemates.
“This novel, game-changing approach will provide immediate housing solutions for caregivers and add another piece to the puzzle of work force housing solutions in the Methow Valley and beyond,” said the foundation.
Methow Valley Community Center is housed in the 110-year-old former Twisp High School building with an 82-year-old oil-burning furnace. The building has no central air conditioning or filtration, said the foundation.
Center officials will use their grant funds for an energy retrofit feasibility study resulting to design a new and efficient electrical heating and cooling system. Once the design is complete, the community center plans to work with the Methow Citizens Council and Methow Valley School District to secure funding for system replacement.
The centers houses community events, gatherings and performances, and acts as a hub during natural disasters.
Clean Air Methow, part of the citizens council, said data show that people take advantage of cooling and clean air shelters during smoke/heat events only when there is something to do at the shelter (like play basketball, roller skate or take classes).
The foundation received 11 applications, which were narrowed to three finalists and two awardees.
The game changer grant originally was capped at $75,000 but an anonymous donor provided the additional funding to raise the award to $100,000.
