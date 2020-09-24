TWISP - Conservation groups recently filed an amicus brief in federal court to support the Mission restoration project in the Methow Valley south of Twisp.
In the brief, Conservation Northwest, Methow Valley Citizens Council and The Wilderness Society highlighted the thorough scientific and environmental review, and substantial forest and watershed restoration actions as principal reasons for their support.
Trout Unlimited, a longstanding partner in restoration work, agreed the amicus brief is important. The Mission Project is the subject of a lawsuit.
“Mission is a model forest and watershed restoration project based on scientific assessment of landscape conditions,” said Dave Werntz, science and conservation director at Conservation Northwest. “That is translated into concrete actions like removing old roads, restoring old forest habitat, safely returning fire to a fire-starved landscape, and other actions that restore ecological resilience.”
The Mission Restoration Project is the product of collaboration between the Methow Valley Ranger District and conservation groups and others involved in the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative.
In the 50,000-acre planning area, there would be 8,300 acres of non-commercial thinning, 1,800 acres of commercial thinning, 10,200 acres of prescribed fire, 34 miles of road decommissioning, culvert replacement, coarse woody debris additions to streams and beaver habitat restoration.
