OMAK – Two Omak schools were placed on secure status Feb. 23 when the Omak Police Department received a report that a fully loaded gun magazine was found behind the high school near the tennis courts.
Omak Middle School and Omak High School buildings were secured.
“The district took precautionary measures until more information was available and the police department deemed the situation safe for students and staff,” said a district announcement.
Classes dismissed on time, although students were escorted to buses.
According to an Omak Police Department report, Officer Aaron Pennycooke was sent at 2:15 p.m. to the school complex. One of two men there said his daughter found the magazine in the snow. It appeared to have been there for some time, he said.
The officer was given an empty magazine and one bullet, and was shown four more on the ground.
Pennycooke’s report said he logged the items as found property and placed them into the police department’s temporary storage area.
Omak School District Superintendent Michael Porter said the district posted information on its Facebook page about the buildings being secured. Per district policy, comments were not allowed, although one of the two posts had 11 comments that were later blocked.
“Unfortunately, in our haste to get the information out as quickly as possible, we did not immediately remove the comment option” for the incident, he said. “The Omak School District strives to keep our children safe in every aspect possible, not only while attending school, but also through our website and social media platforms.”
