SEATTLE - For the seventh time in two weeks, Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists in the Area Port of Seattle have intercepted suspect egg masses of the highly destructive Asian gypsy moth.
The eggs were on board vessels arriving into the United States.
Four of the inspected vessels were found to have significant enough levels of the pest to require that the vessel depart U.S. territorial waters until they could be effectively cleaned, said the agency.
The Asian gypsy moth is a highly destructive and invasive species to the Pacific Northwest. Its ability to fly 25 miles, lay thousands of eggs in a single small mass the size of a quarter and to feed on more than 500 plant species make it a formidable pest, able to cause billions of dollars of economic loss if it becomes established in the United States, said Customs officials.
In Washington, the state Department of Agriculture has successfully protected the state from gypsy moths since the 1970s, according to the department.
Under federal law, people moving into Washington from an moth-infested state are required to conduct an inspection of their outdoor household articles for gypsy month before they move.
Starting in early July 2019, multiple commercial vessels arriving in Puget Sound were found with the pest after having called on ports in Far East Asia, a known hotbed of Asian gypsy moth activity, said customs officials.
In four of the cases, Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists located and removed enough moth egg masses to require that the vessel depart the United States immediately and be professionally cleaned before coming back for a follow-up inspection.
In one case, the vessel failed re-inspection and had to repeat the process.
“It’s critical that we have support from ocean carriers in keeping this dangerous pest out of the country,” said Acting Seattle Area Port Director Luca Furnare. “The self-inspections conducted by the ships crews prior to reaching our shores are key to preventing Asian gypsy moths from devastating the beautiful natural resources of the Pacific Northwest.”
According to the state Department of Agriculture:
-Gypsy moths are capable of defoliating mills of acres of forest in a single year.
-Since 1977, the department has prevented the gypsy moth from spreading to the state by eradicating isolated populations.
-If the moth becomes established, costly quarantines would be imposed on Washington’s nursery, forest and Christmas tree industries.
-If the moth is allowed to spread, control costs would rise by millions of dollars in the state.
-Many states with permanent populations of gypsy moth spray 1,000 times more pesticide in a year to suppress the month than Washington does to eradicate it.
-Forest defoliation from the gypsy moth destroys wildlife habitat, increases the risk of wildfire, affects water quality and can disrupt stream habitat for migrating salmon.
-Gypsy moth caterpillars trigger allergic reactions in some people, causing skin welts, rashes and swelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.