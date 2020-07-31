OMAK – A gofundme.com campaign is underway by Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity to pay for a new roof on local resident Tinker Watt’s home.
“As a board member of Okanogan County Habitat for Humanity, I have come to know the stories of the people of our area that need help with affordable housing,” said co-organizer Ken Vander Stoep, who is heading the fundraiser with his wife, Annie Kier. “Tinker Watt is one of those people who have given much to his community and who we now have an opportunity to give back in appreciation.”
Watt served in Vietnam, helps in local schools and passes along Native American customs and skills such as drum making. He maintains a sweat lodge in east Omak that has been “a longtime meeting place and spiritual touchstone for many natives and non-natives alike,” said Vander Stoep.
A video interview between Vander Stoep and Watt can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNsPbXyzSF0.
As of July 23, the gofundme.com effort had raised $1,280 toward a $3,000 goal. The fundraiser is listed on gofundme.com as OCHFH 1.
