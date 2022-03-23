WENATCHEE – Phylicia Hancock-Lewis, Omak, has joined the Wenatchee Valley College Board of Trustees.
She recently was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to a five-year term on the board.
Hancock-Lewis retired in December 2021 from 25 years as a nurse practitioner with Confluence Health. She grew up in Omak and worked as a ranch hand on her family’s purebred red angus bull ranch for many years while working at the clinic.
She remains a faculty clinical instructor and preceptor for her alma mater, the University of Washington School of Nursing, said WVC. She also dedicated several years caring for Native American students as the provider for Paschal Sherman Indian School on the Colville Indian Reservation.
Her previous nursing position was the facility supervisor at Memorial City Rehab Hospital in Houston, Texas.
Additionally, she has served as director of marketing at Medical Networks in Houston and as a director of large promotional productions for companies such as Coca-Cola, Continental Airlines and Alcoa.
She was also a writer, producer and director for TravelView, which designed and marketed travel shows around the world.
Hancock-Lewis has served on the Children’s Dance Theater Board for more than 20 years. She also served for years on Confluence Health’s committee to allocate philanthropic funds.
She received her bachelor’s in nursing from UW. She has a master of science degree in learning technology and communications from Nova University in Florida and a master of science in nursing from the University of Texas Medical Branch.
She is certified as a nurse practitioner through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Hancock-Lewis is married to T. Lewis, cartoonist and originator of the “Over the Hedge” comic strip and movie of the same name by DreamWorks Animation. Their son, Chandler Lewis, is director of equity and inclusion with The Cross Cultural Health Care Program in Seattle and is an instructor at UW for the National Science Foundation Innovation Corps Program.
She succeeds Phyllis Gleasman, Manson, on the WVC board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.