OMAK – Phylicia Hancock-Lewis, advanced registered nurse practitioner and longtime member of the Omak medical community, retired Dec. 3.
For years, she has been the only provider in the local system who is an Omak graduate, according to her husband, T. Lewis. She got her start at Confluence Health in the 1990s with some of the original Omak Clinic crew, including Drs. Pres Bratrude and Greg Ledgerwood, when the clinic was next door to Mid-Valley Hospital.
“Pres was an early, ardent supporter,” said Lewis. “Phyl was reluctant at first to practice in Omak” because of her longtime ties to many patients and their parents.
Bratrude, her dad, Kelly Hancock, and Lewis encouraged her.
Hancock-Lewis was born in Moscow, Idaho, and grew up in Omak, attending Omak schools from kindergarten through high school. She graduated with honors from the University of Washington school of nursing.
After working in the intensive care, transplant and dialysis departments, she moved from Washington and worked in several states.
She earned a master of science degree in learning technology and production, and worked for years as a producer/director of audio/visual productions for Coca-Cola, Alcoa and Continental Airlines, according a Confluence farewell by Dr. Rob Weston.
She returned to health care and earned a master of science degree in nursing-family nurse practitioner from the University of Texas.
In 1994, she and her husband, T., returned to Omak to raise their son, Chandler. In 1996, she began working for Wenatchee Valley Clinic-Omak (now Confluence Health).
She’s also worked a preceptor for University of Washington nurse practitioner students for many years. She was named clinical preceptor and mentor of the year for the UW doctorate program.
A preceptor is someone who mentors students, offering personal instruction, training and supervision.
In retirement, she plans to continue that work on a limited basis.
Lewis, illustrator of the “Over the Hedge” comic strip, praised her work, saying, “it’s always been very clear to me in Okanogan County who the star of the family is.”
She plans to spend more time with her mother, 101-year-old Mary Hancock, ride electric bikes with her husband and learn the dulcimer, according to Weston.
