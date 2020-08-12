WINTHROP – Outdoor hand washing stations are being installed on the Methow Valley School District campus.
School nurse Adri Vanbianchi is working with the University of Washington architecture department, Winthrop Kiwanis Club, Cascade Pipe, Riverside Printing and the North Central Accountable Community of Health to build and install the stations.
“We’re expanding the walls of the classroom to include the outdoors,” Vanbianchi said. “As a member of the Reopen MVSD Schools, we’ve looked at the survey results. We listened to our parents and community members. One of the common themes that emerged included the use of our outdoor spaces as a place of learning. Outdoor hand washing stations will allow us to do so safely.”
She found a prototype for an outdoor hand washing station developed by the UW’s architecture department and secured a grant from the community of health group. Materials came from Cascade Pipe, stickers from Riverside Printing and labor from the Kiwanis Club.
