OKANOGAN – Hands-on workshops on weed spraying is planned March 26 at the Okanogan County Noxious Weed Control office, 1234 S. Second Ave.
Workshop times are 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. Pre-registration is required.
Spray Smart is a hands-on workshop for backpack and ATV sprayer calibration. Participants can learn how to calibrate a sprayer, how much spray to use, how to judge how much spray is going out and so on.
“Knowing how much product your sprayer is actually putting out per acre can save you time, money, and it’s kinder on our environment,” said the weed office announcement.
The office has applied for state pesticide application licensing credits for the workshops.
Each workshop is scheduled for two hours with a half-hour break between. Groups are limited to a maximum of 10 people per workshop.
Participants should bring along a clean, triple-rinsed backpack or ATV sprayer.
The registration deadline is March 23. Pre-registration information is available from the weed office, 509-422-7165, noxiousweeds@co.okanogan.wa.us or 1234 S. Second Ave., Okanogan.
