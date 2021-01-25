WINTHROP - Judith Hardmeyer-Wright will be the Methow Valley School Board chairwoman during 2021.
The board elected her during a recent meeting. Dana Stromberger will serve as vice chairwoman.
Hardmeyer-Wright succeeds Gary Marchbank, who served three consecutive terms as chairman.
Marchbank was praised for providing calm, level-headed leadership through a global pandemic, civic unrest, economic shutdown and a strategic reopening of schools.
