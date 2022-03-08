OMAK – Jessica Harriman has joined the Edward Jones office in Omak.
“We’re very impressed with Jessica, and we’re sure our clients will be, too,” said Douglas Sklar, financial adviser. “Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Jessica will help provide the high level of service investors in Omak and Okanogan have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investors.:
Harriman said she’s looking forward to working with Sklar and meeting investors in the area.
“I’ve come to admire his professionalism, and I believe working with him will make me a better financial adviser,” said Harriman.
