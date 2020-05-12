OKANOGAN – Incumbent Okanogan County Commissioner Andy Hover will face at least one opponent in this fall’s election.
Filing for public offices began Monday, May 11, and continues through Friday, May 15.
Hover, a Republican from Winthrop, filed for re-election to his district No. 2 position.
Democrat Katie Haven, Twisp, also filed on Monday.
Also filing on Monday were incumbents 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, East Wenatchee, Republican; Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry “Hank” Rawson, Okanogan, non-partisan; 12th District Rep. Mike Steele, Chelan, Republican; 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, Leavenworth (Dryden), Republican, and U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, Yakima (Sunnyside), Republican.
Democrat Douglas E. McKinley, Richland, filed to run against Newhouse.
Filing for federal, statewide or multi-county positions can be done with the Office of Secretary of State either online at www.sos.wa.gov from until 4 p.m. May 15, or by mail or in person at 520 Union Ave S.E., P.O. Box 40220, Olympia, WA 98504-0220.
All other candidates may file with the auditor’s office for the county the sought position serves, except for some local races that cross multiple counties and require candidates to file in the county with more registered voters.
