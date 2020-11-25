OLYMPIA - Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, will host his fourth annual listening tour Dec. 10 via Zoom or phone.
Meetings with Hawkins will last up to 20 minutes. Individuals or groups interested in meeting with Hawkins are asked to contact his office at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or 360-688-8951 to schedule an appointment and receive information about the technology details.
In addition to individual or group appointments, Hawkins will host two virtual community meetings via Zoom at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Each will last about an hour; everyone is invited, he said.
“As the state senator for the 12th District, it is very helpful for me to hear directly from constituents, which is why I started conducting annual listening tours,” said Hawkins. “Due to the ongoing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve decided to make this year’s listening tour a virtual tour so I can meet safely with my constituents and hear their ideas, thoughts and concerns. It’s very helpful for me to hear directly from the people I serve.”
He said he will provide an overview of the upcoming 2021 legislative session, discuss the state’s budget challenges and answer questions.
