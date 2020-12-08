EAST WENATCHEE – Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, will host an online listening tour Thursday, Dec. 10.
“It is very helpful for me to hear directly from you, but I know it can be difficult to come to Olympia during the legislative session,” he said. “That is why I created an annual 12th District ‘listening tour’ after my election to the Senate four years ago.
“Due to the ongoing challenges associated with the COVID pandemic, I’ve decided to make my fourth annual listening tour a virtual tour.”
Zoom meetings will be at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The phone number for both is 253-215-8782. The ID for the first is 992 9720 6374 with 377652 as the passcode. The second meeting’s ID 981 2937 2642 with a passcode of 033215.
Hawkins said he will provide an overview of the upcoming legislative session, discuss the state’s budget challenges, and answer questions submitted by participants.
People also can schedule group meetings by appointment at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or 360-688-8951.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.