OLYMPIA – A listening tour is planned in early September by 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee.
He will visit all four counties in his district with his legislative staff.
Stops are planned locally in Mansfield, Pateros, Twisp and Mazama.
“Doing a listening tour each year allows me to visit communities in all four counties in our district and hear from constituents who want to meet with me and share ideas or concerns,” Hawkins said. “It’s very helpful for me to hear directly from the people I serve.”
Hawkins said the events allow him to hear ideas and concerns that can be turned into successful legislative action.
“During the 2017 listening tour, Leavenworth officials brought up an issue about disposing of brush and yard clippings and worked with me to enact a new law to address it,” said Hawkins. “That same year, I received a funding request related to the Saddle Rock trail in Wenatchee that became reality when it was included in the state capital budget in 2018.
“A suggestion I received in Twisp last year led to funding this year for improving the road to a popular fishing location in Okanogan County.”
Meetings will be available by appointment at public locations in Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties, and are open to individuals, employers, local governments and community groups. Hawkins said the district’s location can make it challenging for people to reach the Capitol in Olympia during a legislative session.
“I take great pride in being accessible and being a good listener,” said Hawkins. “I don’t want people to feel that they need to travel all the way over to Olympia in the middle of winter just to share their thoughts with me on issues. Having a district listening tour allows me to meet with individuals when I visit their communities.”
Hawkins asks that people email brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or phone his legislative office in Olympia at 360-786-7622 to schedule an appointment. The community stops are not town hall meetings.
Stops and listening blocks include:
Thursday, Sept. 5
-Mansfield – 9-10 a.m., Mansfield School District office, 491 Road 14 N.E.
-Pateros – 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet River Bakery, 203 Pateros Mall, Pateros.
-Twisp – 3-5 p.m., TwispWorks executive board room, 502 S. Glover St.
Friday, Sept. 6
Mazama – 10-11 a.m., Mazama General Store, 50 Lost River Road.
Chelan – 2:30-4:30 p.m., Lake Chelan School District office, 309 E. Johnson Ave.
Hawkins plans a community hike at 9 a.m. Sept. 7 at the Chelan Butte trailhead. The event is open to the public; no RSVP is needed. He said hikers should bring sunscreen and water.
“As we’ve done with our previous listening tours, we are wrapping up this year’s tour with a community hike, this time on Chelan Butte,” said Hawkins. “The 12th District is beautiful and known for its outdoor recreation, so it’s fun to experience that together and connect with people in a fun and different way.”
Other stops are planned Sept. 3 in Cashmere and Leavenworth and Sept. 4 in Quincy, Rock Island and Wenatchee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.