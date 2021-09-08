OLYMPIA - Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, will hold his fifth annual 12th District listening tour Sept. 14-15 on Zoom and by telephone.
“As the state senator for the 12th District, it is very helpful for me to hear directly from constituents, which is why I started conducting annual listening tours,” said Hawkins. “Because of the ongoing challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s recent mask mandate, I’ve decided to use a virtual approach again for this year’s listening tour.
“I look forward to hearing people’s ideas, thoughts, and concerns. It’s very helpful for me to hear directly from the people I serve.”
During past listening tours, meetings included businesses, local governments and community groups.
The Sept. 14-15 meetings Zoom videoconferencing or as traditional conference phone calls. The meetings will be scheduled approximately 20 minutes apart to accommodate as many groups as possible. Meetings each day will begin at 8 a.m. and the last one will end at 5 p.m.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment may contact his office at brad.hawkins@leg.wa.gov or 360-688-8951. Hawkins’ staff will provide technology details for Zoom or phone meetings, he said.
