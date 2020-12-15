OLYMPIA – Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, has pre-filed a bill that would establish a pilot project for the reduction of sales tax on purchases of fuel cell electric vehicles.
Hawkins said it is the first bill of the upcoming legislative session.
In 2019, Hawkins sponsored Senate Bill 5588 to authorize public utility districts to produce and sell renewable hydrogen.
The lastest bill would establish an eight-year, statewide pilot project giving tax breaks on purchases of fuel cell electric vehicles. The bill so far has gained commitments of bipartisan support from nearly 20 co-sponsors.
“The people of north central Washington have been leaders in clean energy for decades and new state efforts to promote renewable hydrogen and zero-emissions vehicles will help us continue our innovative work,” said Hawkins.
Hydrogen can be created from a process that separates the hydrogen and oxygen molecules in water. The Douglas County PUD plans to use its surplus hydropower to create renewable hydrogen from excess renewable hydropower and possibly also build hydrogen fueling stations.
Hawkins’ proposal, Senate Bill 5000, aims to extend a similar exemption in vehicle sales tax that purchasers of traditional electric vehicles receive. With the first hydrogen fueling stations in Washington state expected to be operational by 2022, the bill would allow a total of 650 vehicles to receive a 50 percent sales tax exemption in fiscal years 2023 through 2029.
Even though hydrogen vehicles are newer to the market and slightly more expensive because they have not been in mass production nationwide, they have shown tremendous promise given how quickly they refuel and the limited infrastructure required to get the fuel to the station, said Hawkins.
“In our efforts to promote carbon-free vehicles, our state policies should be ‘technologically neutral’ so that we can give ourselves varied opportunities to reduce emissions and not unintentionally bias ourselves in the process,” Hawkins said. “Similar to diesel and gas, maybe there will always be multiple fuel sources for next-generation cars or maybe someday hydrogen vehicles will be the preferred choice.”
The lead co-sponsor is 40th District Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes.
