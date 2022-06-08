OKANOGAN — The Okanogan County Fair Advisory Committee met June 2 for a laundry list of discussion and action items, though the expected announcement of the concert headliner has been delayed.
County commissioners approved the entertainment contract, but apparently missed a signature line or two. Chairman Andy Hover has since signed it, and Brock Hires, entertainment head for the advisory committee, has sent it to the artist’s management for review.
Approved at the meeting was inclusion of a new beer garden site near the Rotary Stage for Friday and Saturday of the fair.
Neighboring food vendors and live music were the main reasons for the new location, in the corner between the Agriplex Annex and Jones Hall.
Also approved was a purchase order for additional wristbands and a reimbursement for Fair Queen Addey Christmann.
Christmann’s mother, Wanda, was also at the meeting and delivered the queen’s report.
The queen has, in recent weeks, attended both the Tonasket Founders Day celebration and the Washington State High School Rodeo Finals. She also met with Miss Rodeo America and planned to attend Okanogan Days.
She did make the June 5 event and helped paint children’s faces.
Also discussed at the meeting were:
An offer from Pepsi to be a beverage sponsor for the fair; the offer was declined. Pepsi offered $1,000, free product for superintendents, and free signs and banners. Committee members worried about increased prices from having a single beverage distributor and those prices being passed on to fairgoers.
Queen applications. Royalty adviser Marcy Howell noted it was about time to begin collating information for a 2023 fair queen. Hires suggested having Howell send him information and he would send out a press release.
Various new attractions, though not yet approved, for fairgoers including a PowerWheels derby, apple bin race and mutton busting. A coordinator would be needed and Naomie Peasley, fairgrounds manager, said she knows of someone who might be interested.
Cutter Rains, another committee member, discussed his plans for the parking area, including a senior/veterans parking area.
A suggestion for the committee to write a monthly column for local newspapers. Peasley volunteered to do the writing. Advertising for fair is planned to begin in August.
