SEATTLE — Community Health Plan of Washington has named a new regional manager for regional systems integration for north central Washington.
Gerardo “Jerry” Perez-Guerrero’s area includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant and Okanogan counties.
Community Health Plan of Washington offers Apple Health (Medicaid), Medicare, and individual and family plan managed care.
He will act as regional liaison between community health centers and health providers, attending community events to understand local health concerns, and supporting behavioral health and physical health providers, the agency said.
“As a resident of the north central area himself, Jerry brings the knowledge and passion to serve as a champion for our members in the counties,” said Connie Mom-Chhing, senior director of regional systems integration of Community Health Plan of Washington. “His experience addressing the health barriers facing his community and facilitating connections are a great addition to our growing team of regional leaders.”
He has experience with other health agencies in the region. Perez-Guerrero has a master of science in law and justice from Central Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from Washington State University.
Before entering health care, he and his family had a 38-acre apple orchard outside of East Wenatchee for nearly 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.