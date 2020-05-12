WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two area health centers are getting a share of more than $20.7 million in grants awarded last week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for expanded COVID-19 testing.
The Colville Confederated Tribes will get $139,909 for its Inchelium clinic, Family Health Centers, Okanogan, will get $382,664.
Nearly 88 percent of the department’s Health Resources and Services Administration-funded health centers report testing patients, with more than 65 percent offering walk-up or drive-up testing. Health centers currently provide more than 100,000 weekly COVID-19 tests in their local communities.
The funding is part of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on April 24. The legislation provides funding for small businesses and individuals financially affected by COVID-19, additional funding for hospitals and health care providers, and increased testing capabilities to help track the spread and impact of the coronavirus.
The health centers will use the money to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities to address the needs of their local communities, including purchase of personal protective equipment, training for staff, outreach, procurement and administration of tests, laboratory services, notifying identified contacts of infected health center patients of their exposure to COVID-19, and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.
