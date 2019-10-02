OLYMPIA – Washington Health Benefit Exchange Board has announced the certified 2020 qualified health plans and qualified dental plans to be offered through Washington Healthplanfinder during the upcoming open enrollment period.
Open enrollment runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.
As with this year, Okanogan County will have one provider next year. Ferry, Douglas and Grant counties each will have two.
Statewide, a total of 66 qualified health plans and seven qualified dental plans were confirmed for 2020.
An overall record average rate decrease in the exchange market of 3.27 percent was calculated for 2020 health insurance plans.
“With premium rates decreasing for most plans for this enrollment period, we encourage customers to take the time to choose which plans best fit their needs,” said Pam MacEwan, CEO of the Washington Health Benefits Exchange. “Lower premiums may result in equal or better options available to the customer.”
Washingtonians will have at least two carriers in 31 of 39 counties in 2020, compared to 14 counties in 2019.
