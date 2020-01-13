OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Public Health officials are dealing with an outbreak of hepatitis A and continuing concerns about the flu.
The health district issued an alert Wednesday, Jan. 8, about the communicable disease.
Four confirmed cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the county, said the district.
Because of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), “we can’t give any information that might be used to identify a person(s) with a communicable disease,” said Lauri Jones, community health director with the health district.
Hepatitis A is a reportable condition, so the health district has to be alerted with a case is confirmed.
Washington has outbreaks in Spokane and Seattle, plus there are outbreaks in other areas of the country.
“People travel both within Washington and throughout the world,” she said. “The hepatitis A vaccine is recommended for children and adults. The two-shot series provides lifetime immunity.”
All current cases in the county have been identified and public health officials provided vaccinations to those affected plus their close contacts, Jones said.
People are urged to wash their hands frequently, since good hand washing decreases spread of the disease.
Symptoms include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain or discomfort, especially on the upper right side beneath the lower ribs, clay-colored bowel movements, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, dark urine, joint pain, yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes and intense itching.
The virus is highly contagious and can affect the liver's ability to function.
Jones said people also should watch out for the flu.
“That is spread much more readily than hep A,” she said. “With it being cold and flu season, good hand washing is extremely important. If you are sick, see your primary care provider and stay home when sick. Wash your hands and cover your cough.”
Questions related to possible hepatitis A exposure can be directed to Jones at 509-422-7158.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.