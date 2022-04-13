OKANOGAN – Although COVID-19 remains a health concern, folks at Okanogan County Public Health are transitioning back to focusing on issues it addressed prior to 2020.
“As people are able to more readily access health care and resume care that might have been deferred due to COVID, we are seeing an increase” in sexually transmitted infections,” said Lauri Jones, community health director with the agency. “We are also realizing that required school immunizations are behind.
“It kind of seems like we’ve all been so focused on preventing one disease, that other concerns now need to be addressed.”
Among them is influenza A, with more than 20 cases reported in the last week of March.
In late January 2020, in a story about an Okanogan County child dying from influenza B, Jones noted the health district was monitoring the flu and other infectious diseases. While it hadn’t yet been declared a worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 was on the Okanogan County Public Health radar.
The first U.S. case – in western Washington – had just been diagnosed.
“We are very concerned about concerned about coronavirus,” Jones said at the time. “We have daily/weekly calls with (state Department of Health) and they are keeping us posted.”
Dr. John McCarthy, then the county’s health officer, issued an alert to the county health care community about COVID-19 and urging all health care facilities to become familiar with recommended actions if they encountered someone with coronavirus symptoms.
Now, more than two years later, “we continue to support COVID vaccination and now that another booster has been approved for age 50-plus, I anticipate we will organize additional opportunities within the county,” said Jones.
Information about vaccine locations is at https://okanogancountycovid19.org/covid-19-vaccine/.
Although the past two years as one of the county’s main point people for addressing the virus have been trying, Jones said she’s doing well.
As of April 7, Okanogan County has had 8,520 cases of COVID-19, with 466 hospitalizations and 122 deaths. Ferry County has had 1,407 cases, with 87 hospitalizations and 29 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 1,467,059 cases, with 59,473 hospitalizations and 12,566 deaths.
