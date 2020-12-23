TONASKET – The holidays and potential for COVID-19 spread during gatherings have Lauri Jones, community health director for Okanogan County Public Health, concerned.
“We’re not doing ourselves any good as a county” by having such gatherings. “We need to get our businesses open and our kids back in school full time. It’s not political, it’s about public health and safety.”
She said she doesn’t understand the attitude of some people, given that county residents are so compassionate in helping others when there are fires and flooding.
“Why can’t we band together as one strong county?” she asked.
Jones said she’s concerned about congregate settings, from nursing homes to schools to farmworker housing and churches.
“I’ve been concerned from the get-go,” she said.
During the holiday time, she said she’s especially concerned about church gatherings, and encourages clergy to ensure distancing and mask wearing take place.
“Any gatherings can increase” the chance of COVID spread. “We need to not gather. Keep distance and wear masks. I know religious services are important for people, but I hope they take a second look at how” they conduct them.
There’s been talk about a community potluck in Tonasket to celebrate the new year.
“I hope not,” she said Friday, Dec. 18, upon hearing such an event is planned.
