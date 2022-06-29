OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health, in partnership with the Washington State Blood Coalition, is encouraging eligible donors to give blood this summer.
Blood centers in Washington state are preparing for the summer months - a critical time for blood donations.
“Blood donations usually start to drop around this time of year due to summer schedule and vacations,” said Curt Bailey, president and CEO of Bloodworks Northwest. “But we need everyone’s help to keep our blood supply stable for those who need it.”
The call for donations is especially urgent because of an ongoing nationwide blood shortage. Earlier this year the American Red Cross announced a blood crisis, citing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Gov. Jay Inslee and Dr. Umair A. Shah, secretary of health, urge people in Washington to donate blood if able to do so.
“Donating blood is a safe activity that can save lives,” said Andrew Rose, state COVID-19 incident commander, whose team in the Office of Emergency Preparedness, Resilience and Response meets regularly with local blood centers to monitor safety and supply.
All types of blood are needed for cancer treatment, trauma cases and other situations, said the health department. A donation appointment usually takes less than an hour and includes a donor screening process to evaluate each person’s temperature, current health and travel history.
