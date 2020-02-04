OKANOGAN - An Okanogan County child has died from complications of influenza B, and Okanogan County Public Health officials are monitoring the flu and other infectious diseases.
The death was the first flu-related fatality reported in Okanogan County of the 2019-2020 season, and the fifth pediatric death in Washington state this flu season, said the health district.
“The flu strain currently circulating in our county and over the last several weeks is predominantly influenza B, which has particularly hit our young people hard," said Lauri Jones, district community health director. "We are deeply saddened for the family and their loss.”
She said the child’s age and hometown are not being released, but health officials have reason to believe others in the family might have been ill.
In December 2019, the health district recorded 543 flue and flu-like illnesses, more than double the number in the previous year. January figures are not yet available. In December 2018, the county recorded 212 reported cases of influenza and influenza-like illnesses.
“Our (2018-19) flu season didn’t peak until March 2019, when we had 508 flus and flu-like illnesses,” she said. “In years past, our flu season usually hasn’t hit here until February or March. This year it is really early.”
Okanogan County Public Health officials said they encourage people to check the state Department of Health’s flu page for information at www.knockoutflu.org.
A flu shot is the best protection against the virus, “and we encourage you to protect yourself and people around you by getting your flu shot,” said the district.
Flu virus is spread by droplets that carry the virus when sickened people cough, sneeze or talk. The droplets can cause infection directly or through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, said health officials.
“Make sure you wash your hands often with soap or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cover your cough or sneeze, and stay home if you’re sick,” said Jones.
Elsewhere on the infectious disease spectrum, Okanogan County has had six confirmed cases of Hepatitis A this year. An alert was sent out in January about four cases.
“These last two are contacts with the other four cases,” Jones said. “They, and their close contacts, are being given the hep A vaccine.”
County health officials also are joining their counterparts in the state and around the world in monitoring novel coronavirus, a new disease that has killed more than 200 people among more than 9,700 cases confirmed in mainland China. As of Friday, Jan. 31, more than 140 cases had been confirmed outside China, including six in the United States and two in the United Kingdom.
The World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern. Meanwhile, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is ordering mandatory 14-day quarantines for nearly 200 Americans who returned from Wuhan, China.
The first U.S. case was in Washington as a Snohomish County man returning from China was sickened.
“We are very concerned about coronavirus,” said Jones. “We have daily/weekly calls with (state Department of Health) and they are keeping us posted.”
Okanogan County Health Officer Dr. John McCarthy has issued an alert to the county health care community about coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV. He urged all health care facilities to become familiar with recommended actions if they encounter someone with coronavirus symptoms.
They include:
-Obtaining a detailed travel history for patients being evaluated with fever and acute respiratory illness.
-Suspecting coronavirus in patients with fever and symptoms of lower respiratory illness who have, in the 14 days before symptom onset, traveled from Wuhan City, China, or had close contact with a person who is under investigation for the virus while that person was ill.
-Suspecting coronavirus in patients with fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness and who have had, in the previous 14 days, close contact with an ill lab-confirmed coronavirus patients.
-Asking patients suspected of having the disease to war a surgical mask as soon as they are identified and evaluate them in a private room with the door closed, ideally in a negative pressure isolation room, if available.
-Using standard precautions and eye protection.
-Notifying both infectious control personnel at the health care facility and the health district.
-Preparing to collect specimens.
Gov Jay Inslee, state Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman and members of the medical community briefed the press Jan. 28 on the virus.
“Based on what we know, risk to the general public is low,” Inslee said. “But we want to make it clear: Our teams are employing a layered approach to combat this. We have strong partnerships and a tiered public health system in place.”
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause illness in people and others who circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people, and then spread between people such as has been seen with MERS and SARS.
Many of the Wuhan patients initially reported some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread.
More information is available on the CDC website, www.cdc.gov.
