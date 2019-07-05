OKANOGAN – A public hearing is planned Tuesday, July 9, by Okanogan County commissioners to discuss putting an emergency communications sales tax on the November ballot.
The hearing is at 3:30 p.m. in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave.
The proposed 0.2 percent tax would go toward updating and replacing current communications equipment, such as radios and radio tower equipment.
“The current infrastructure went out of production in 2011, is at end of life and vendor maintenance is expiring,” said Mike Worden, chief of special operations/communications for the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. “Current Okanogan County infrastructure only has capacity for one channel for all fire, EMS and law enforcement first responders to share and attempt to coordinate their response.
“Current infrastructure is inefficient and ineffective during day-to-day operations, and completely inadequate during the disaster events that we have experienced.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.