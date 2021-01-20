OMAK – A public hearing is planned Feb. 2 by the Omak Planning Commission to consider a proposed 402-unit manufactured home development in northeast Omak.
The open record public hearing is planned at 5:30 p.m.
Santiago Communities, Santa Ana, Calif., submitted a binding site plan for the manufactured housing park at the northwest corner of Sandflat Road just north of Engh Road. John Ritchie, Seattle, is the property owner.
Santiago Sagebrush Village would be on 59.6 acres of undeveloped property east of The Springs and across Engh Road and slightly east of Home Depot. Access off Sandflat Road is proposed.
According to the land use permit application, existing water and sewer facilities would be extended to the project site, while storm water would be retained and dealt with on site. Some street improvements would be needed.
A planned unit development is proposed. The land currently is zoned light industrial.
According to the State Environmental Policy Act checklist, at full build-out the project likely would accommodate 928 people. It likely would cater to middle-income residents.
Some open space would be provided for use of residents. Existing grass and shrubs would be disturbed during development, with new landscaping planted. About 70 percent of the development would be impermeable to water.
The land use application, SEPA checklist and related documents. “are available for any citizen to review and comment on before or at the public hearing on Feb. 2,” said city Building Official Tyler Wells. “Information will be posted on our website at omakcity.com for the Zoom meeting ID and password.”
Related documents include maps.
