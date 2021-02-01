EAST WENATCHEE – Hearings are planned Feb. 22 and March 8 on a power delivery rate for Douglas County Public Utility District.
“To allow for future load growth within Douglas County, the district is working on a process to procure, schedule and deliver power resources through the district's transmission system and electric distribution system,” said a PUD announcement.
During their Jan. 25 meeting, commissioners set the hearings for 1:30 p.m. both days.
Rate components include:
-Delivery charge for transmission and distribution lines.
-Integration to make sure the customers’ load is balanced, and certify compliance with balancing requirements.
-Power – energy and capacity procured from the market.
-Administrative.
More information is available at https://douglaspud.org by clicking on “Commission Meeting Report January 25, 2021” under “Latest News.”
In other business, commissioners:
-Rejected bids for rebuilding the limtorque fish ladder collection chamber entrance gate operators at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. There were no responsive bids.
-Authorized Note No. 8 loan from the electric distribution system capital project revolving loan fund to the Wells Hydroelectric Project for construction capital.
-Learned the Douglas County Community Network broadband network has 6,255 end users.
The next meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at the district’s East Wenatchee office. The office is closed to the public in response to state COVID-19 guidance.
To comply with the state Open Public Meetings Act, a conference phone line number will be provided at the top of the draft agenda posted on the district website under “Latest News” the Friday before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.