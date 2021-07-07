YAKIMA – Cherry harvest is in full swing in Washington and, until the past week of temperatures topping 100, the fruit looked good.
“We’ve shipped over six million boxes of a projected crop of 22 million,” said Tim Kovis, spokesman for the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
He said a fierce rainstorm that hit Okanogan County on June 13 doesn’t seem to have affected the crop, although last week’s heat is of concern.
“It is unknown how (many) sunburn issues we will experience,” he said. “Growers have had to modify their harvest schedule, starting earlier, and ending mid-morning for worker protection and also (because) cherries soften when temperatures pass 90 degrees.”
He said he’s heard some growers have started night harvest shifts to make up for missed daytime work.
DeLap Fruit Stand, Malott, suffered heavy damage to its cherries, according to a social media post by the farm.
“The previous three days of 113 to 118 (degrees) has left the rest of my cherry crop unable to meet the warehouse packaging and shipping standards,” said the post, which was accompanied by a photo of shriveled fruit.
But, unlike most growers, the farm has its own roadside stand, so owner Rick DeLap put cherries on sale for a dollar a pound.
“The heat has also been pushing us hard to get our first apricot, the orange-red variety, picked. They’re small, but very good,” the post continued.
The heat was a concern throughout Washington’s cherry-growing region. AgriPulse reported that farmers are concerned ripe cherries could shrivel or unripe ones would now grow to full size. The high heat came earlier in summer than normal.
Kovis said exports generally account for about 30 percent of the state’s cherry crop, with most going to Canada and East Asia.
“But the real story is strong domestic demand,” Kovis said. “In the wake of the pandemic, more U.S. consumers are preparing their meals at home and are emphasizing fresh fruit to promote good health.”
In the mid-valley area, the first early cherry varieties started coming off trees the second week of June.
Harvest runs until late August, according to the Northwest Cherry Growers.
The organization’s initial crop estimate called for 23.79 million 20-pound boxes, or 237,992 tons, in the Northwest.
Northwest Cherry Growers also noted that multiple studies have shown single-bag cherry sales are more than 70 percent impulse purchases.
