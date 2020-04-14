OMAK – Gay Heindselman will celebrate her 18th anniversary with Douglas Sklar’s Edward Jones office on April 17.
She is a senior branch office administrator.
Outside of work, she said she adores spending time with her grandkids and vacationing with her husband, Kory Heindselman, in Mexico every year in a small local community that they love. She has been a member of the Omak Civic League for more than 30 years.
“She has such a big heart and is always willing to help out in her family and community,” said a company announcement. “Congratulations on 18 years of being dedicated to the clients and friends of Edward Jones.”
