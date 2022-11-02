sedated cats

Jill Servais, Scott Servais, manager of the Seattle Mariners baseball team, and Cindy Koch visited Okanogan County on a mission to bring awareness and opportunity to our community.

“In 2014, Cindy Koch and a group of volunteers saw a need for veterinary care, particularly spaying and neutering, as Okanogan County is a low-income area where many residents cannot afford,” said Jill Servais.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.