Jill Servais, Scott Servais, manager of the Seattle Mariners baseball team, and Cindy Koch visited Okanogan County on a mission to bring awareness and opportunity to our community.
“In 2014, Cindy Koch and a group of volunteers saw a need for veterinary care, particularly spaying and neutering, as Okanogan County is a low-income area where many residents cannot afford,” said Jill Servais.
“The volunteers working at the three-day spay and neuter clinic are the real heroes that made this all possible,” said Jill Servais.
The spay and neuter clinic was held at Okanogan Regional Humane (ORH) from Oct. 21-23; it was free and included spay or neutering, microchips, and vaccinations.
Animal Balance is an international organization based in Oregon that has conducted clinics like the one held at ORH as far away as the Galapagos Islands.
“This is the first clinic Animal Balance has done in Washington. We have a list of doctors in each state and reach out to them to see if they are available to provide medical services at the free clinic,” said Megan Gram, Executive Director of Animal Balance.
During the three-day clinic, over 200 hundred pets received free spays or neuters from across Okanogan County.
“Jill really put a lot of time into getting the right people together in order to make this happen,” said Servais.
“The real thanks go to our partners who brought in the medical staff and our volunteers in order to make this possible, Pawsitive Alliance, Paws with a Cause, Federation of Animal and Control, and Animal Balance,” said Dot Shank, founder of ORH.
A 2014 Washington State Companion Animal Welfare Landscape Analysis report states that Okanogan County leads the state in strays and abandoned pets.
“Okanogan County, however, lacks a cohesive companion animal welfare strategy, leaders to implement a plan, brick and mortar facilities to shelter dogs, and adequate animal control services for such a large land area.”
“The County Animal Control Officer for Omak, population 5,000, handles animals exclusively within city limits, and there is only one Animal Control Officer covering the entire 1.4 million acres of the Colville Indian Reservation,” according to the 2014 report,
“Okanogan County transported 1,200 cats out of the county and approximately 800 dogs from January of 2022 to September of 2022,” said Jill Servais. “There is a real need in Okanogan County, after looking at all the data from every county in Washington, and seeing what resources are available we saw Okanogan County is where the most help is needed.”
“In 2016, when Scott and I moved here as he was taking over the Mariners, we had heard of Okandogs and a man by the name of Tom Short. We heard he was a 70-year-old man climbing under trailers and rescuing dogs all over North Central Washington.”
“Both Scott and I felt he was someone we needed to meet, and Cindy Koch introduced us; we learned from Cindy after the study she had conducted how much of a need there is in Okanogan County,” said Jill Servais.
“My wife is a vet tech, and we started because we saw a need to help lower-income communities, and with Animal Balance, we can bring services to those communities,” said Chad Weaver, a volunteer with Animal Balance.
“I heard about Animal Balance, and when I found out that they were going to be working in my home state of Washington, I wanted to find out what it was like working with them,” said Dr. Karen Mueller, DVM from Bellingham.
“I brought in a feral cat off my property, we needed to get her fixed so she would stop having all those kittens, but the wait time at the vets and the price to have it done is just too much,” said George Haayk. “But this opportunity came open, and we got on the list to have her done, Harry the cat, and now we won’t have to worry about kittens every four months.”
“The number of stray dogs and feral cats in Okanogan County exceeds the state averages. Over the past few years, the numbers hadn’t gone down but have actually increased from when the report was written,” said Jill Servais of the study in 2014.
“We were flooded with dogs at Okandogs after Covid. It seems like many people who adopted dogs gave them up as soon as they were able to return to work,” said Stacy Storm, adoption specialist at Okandogs.
“I talked to my husband about the clinic, knowing how important spays and neuters are to an animal’s overall health. And understand that most people cannot afford the full price cost of this surgery at a regular vet,” said Kelsey Weaver.
