OLYMPIA — Franklin Pierce School District Teacher Brooke Brown was named 2021 Washington state teacher of the year last week.
Jacqueline Hentges, a science teacher in the Brewster School District, was in the running for the honor. She is regional teacher of the year for the North Central Educational Service District.
Walla Walla Public Schools Intervention Specialist Melito Ramirez was named Washington classified school employee of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.