L&I investigates Gebbers Farms
BREWSTER – The high COVID-19 incidence rate in Okanogan County and, particularly, Brewster - including the deaths of two Gebbers Farms employees - prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to visit town Aug. 13.
Inslee met with county health officials, mayors, state 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steele, Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, farmworker advocates and agricultural leaders, including Gebbers Farms President Cass Gebbers.
Of 924 total positive cases in Okanogan County through Aug. 16, Brewster accounted for 541 of them, or about 58.55 percent. Among the county’s nine COVID-19 deaths, six were from Brewster, according to Okanogan County Public Health figures.
Inslee declined to comment specifically on a state Department of Labor and Industries investigation into Gebbers Farms and said the case was not a specific topic of conversation at Thursday’s meeting. The group talked about larger issues, such as testing and ways to improve access to health care in orchard camps.
Gebbers Farms plans increased testing of non-housed workers, Inslee said during a post-visit press conference.
He said labor-intensive agriculture provides a situation that is “just ripe” for transmission of COVID-19. Some workers follow harvest from place to place, plus employees work closely in processing houses, live close together, travel together and generally have less access to health care than the general population.
“To solve the problem, all need to be involved,” he said. “People in agriculture can get infected in their personal lives, then infect others. Everyone needs to pitch in.”
He said efforts are being made to reduce risks, work with agricultural communities and take enforcement actions where warranted.
Gebbers Farms, in a prepared statement, said as an employer the company is committed to doing everything it can to minimize risk, “but we do not and cannot control what workers do in their own time.
“We use public health messages to educate workers on h ow to minimize the risk of transmission at work, in company-provided housing and while away from work. We repeatedly encourage workers to wear masks, practice good hand hygiene and social distance at all times, not just while at work or at home.”
Since March, fewer than 3 percent of its guest workers have reported to the company that they tested positive, the company said.
Two workers, Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon of Mexico and Earl Edwards, 63, Jamaica, died of the disease.
Inslee was asked whether guest workers are bringing the virus with them when they enter the United States. He said agricultural companies test workers when they arrive and there’s no indication any were already infected.
“We don’t think H-2A (guest) workers brought COVID,” said Lauri Jones, Okanogan County Public Health community health director. “We think it was community transmission.”
Inslee said Gebbers Farms also is testing people in its processing facility, and he noted that every county has a local health authority that can order testing.
Gebbers Farms said employees who exhibit symptoms or test positive are moved to an isolation facility, where they are provided food and medical care. The company’s safety officers check on them, take temperatures and oxygen levels, and offer doctor visits.
Employees receive accrued six pay and can apply for benefits under the state paid family medical leave program, the company said. Assistance in applying is available.
In February, as the pandemic was ramping up, the company began working with Okanogan County Public Health in preparation for the virus showing up in Okanogan County.
“They have worked with us,” said Jones. “They were the first employer who met with the county, back in February, on protocols and so on.”
Gebbers Farms said it began distributing educational materials to employees at the end of February. Materials were included with paychecks and posted on communal poster boards in various locations within the company.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, tests were in low supply and the cost depended on the testing site,” said the Gebbers Farms statement. “There were many options, including private doctors, the hospital and public clinics. Some of these were free and some charged. Currently, the tests are free at public testing sites. Gebbers Farms provides free transportation to and from the test sites, and we strongly encourage employees to be tested.”
When the state issued emergency rules concerning the disease and agriculture, the company hired an infectious disease specialist to review its COVID-19 protocols. Employees were divided into cohorts and separated, provided with personal protective equipment, monitored for symptoms, given daily temperature checks and provided with multi-lingual educational materials.
It also applied for variances from the emergency rule, since state officials recognized a one-size-fits-all rule wouldn’t fit all business models, the company said.
While waiting for a response, the company was notified that the Department of Labor and Industries would do an inspection.
“Since then, we have been working closely with state Labor and Industries to identify and implement any necessary changes to our protocols,” the company said.
According to L&I, a variance is an allowed deviation from a specific safety or health standard when an employer substitutes measures that afford an equal degree of safety. A variance is not a means of legally avoiding compliance with a safety or health standard, and to obtain a variance, it must be proven that employees will be provided with protection equal to compliance with the standard.
After Rincon’s death, L&I responded to a complaint by the United Farm Workers and ordered the company to stop using bunk beds unless those workers are separated from the rest of the work force.
Gebbers Farms employs around 4,500 people, with about half being domestic workers and half guest workers, the company said. It currently has 2,500 guest workers, but the numbers vary depending on the time of year.
“Guest workers fill in when we don’t have enough domestic workers,” said the company. “We hire as many domestic employees as we can. When there are vacancies, we apply to the U.S. Department of Labor to hire guest workers.”
