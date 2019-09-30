BREWSTER – Construction plans for remodeling Brewster High School have begun.
During the Sept. 23 meeting, the board approved the schematic design package for the grades seven to 12 building modernization. The schematic design package is the first rough draft of plans for modernization.
A district-wide construction and modernization plan is ongoing, with funding coming from the state and district property taxes in a voter-approved bond issue.
The new middle school is occupied this school year primarily by elementary students as the district remodels and updates the elementary building. Third-, fifth- and sixth-graders are in the middle school, fourth-graders are in portable buildings and kindergarten through second-graders are in the elementary building.
Work on the east side of the elementary building is scheduled for completion in January, according to the district. Kindergarten through second grade student will then move into their new classrooms and work will begin on the west side of the elementary school, completion estimated for July 2020.
District officials said money was set aside to cover the municipal pool, but because of the pool’s age, that project won’t be done. Plans are being drawn up to replace the pool with one that would have a retractable cover.
Funding has yet to be worked out, said the district.
In other business the board:
-Learned the 2018-19 budget is being closed out. It ended slightly higher than expected.
-Approved winter season sports coaches: Michael Taylor, high school head boys’ basketball; Eric Hersman, high school JV boys’ basketball; Jacob Schofstoll, high school C squad boys’ basketball; Kyle Woelber, eighth grade boys’ basketball; Bill Bosch, seventh grade boys’ basketball; Wade Gebbers, middle school boys’ basketball volunteer; Stephanie Schertenleib, high school head girls’ basketball; Kristina Gebbers, high school JV girls’ basketball; Rafael Sanchez, high school C squad girls’ basketball; Dylan Gamble, eighth grade girls’ basketball; Dan Vassar, seventh grade girls’ basketball.
-Heard a presentation from the career and technical education program.
-Learned citizenship classes are being offered. More information is available from the district office.
-Learned special education parent meetings begin Oct. 17. More information is available from the district office.
