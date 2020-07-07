97A rocks

Work was aimed at stabilizing the slope south of Knapp's Hill Tunnel.

 Washington Department of Transportation

CHELAN – Highway 97A has reopened south of Chelan near Knapp’s Hill tunnel.

Work was done to clear rock slides.

Motorists were detoured to Highway 97 on the east side of the Columbia River or Highway 971 over Navarre Coulee.

