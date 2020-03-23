ENTIAT – Work to remove lose, unstable rock at three locations along Highway 97A between Entiat and Knapp’s Hill tunnel begins April 1.
Day-long highway closures begin April 6 and are necessary to ensure the safety of the public and crew, and expedite the work to reduce overall impacts, said the state Department of Transportation.
Closures will occur daily beginning at 8 a.m. and continue until 5 p.m. A brief opening is planned each day between 3:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
The road will be open to all traffic during the opening, but timing of it will be strictly maintained to allow the contractor to continue work on schedule. The closure schedule will be in place for three weeks.
Slopes identified for work are:
-Slope 1, milepost 217.62 to 217.68 between Entiat and the junction of Highway 971/Navarre Coulee Road,
-Slope 2, milepost 219.80 to 219.90 between Entiat and the junction of Highway 971/Navarre Coulee Road,
-Slope 3, milepost 224.09 to 224.13 between the junction of Highway 971/Navarre Coulee Road and Knapp’s Hill tunnel.
Lane shifts at Slope 1 and Slope 2 will also be necessary to allow for equipment staging. Lane shifts will remain in place 24 hours a day during the work.
