WENATCHEE – A state project gets going this week Highway 97 in north Okanogan County.
Asphalt crack sealing is underway from Cordell to the Canadian border, mileposts 326-336.
The project runs from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily through Thursday. Motorists can expect flagger-controlled traffic with a pilot car and delays up to 15 minutes where the crew is crack sealing.
On Wednesday, March 24, the state asks people not to park on the northbound curbside through Oroville. On March 25, there’s no parking on the southbound curbside through Oroville.
