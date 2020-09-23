WENATCHEE – The state Department of Transportation has assessed infrastructure damage on state highways from the Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires.
“We lost approximately 8,500 feet of guardrail, 15 guardrail anchors, approximately 50 signs and numerous guideposts,” said Lauren Loebsack, spokeswoman for the agency in Wenatchee.
Estimated damage and labor to fix the damage is around $494,900.
