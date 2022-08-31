MAZAMA — The North Cascades Highway turns 50 today, Sept. 2.
For five decades, the state’s northernmost route through the Cascades has carried travelers through the jagged peaks dubbed North American Alps. It also provides a gateway to North Cascades National Park, created in 1968.
It’s a summertime lifeline for the Methow Valley, since the highway has closed for the winter every year but one – the drought year of 1976-77.
This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Winthrop’s Western theme. The two came hand in hand, with the town’s themed facelift in place just as the highway opened.
The 140-mile route is a state Scenic Byway and also a National Scenic Highway, where national forest lands are managed to preserve the high-quality scenic setting while providing recreational opportunities.
Under the national designation, domestic livestock grazing is not permitted, motorized vehicles are prohibited on all trails, timber harvest is not permitted, utility structures are not allowed except under limited circumstances, and new road construction is allowed only to access new recreation sites or to provide reasonable access to mineral claims.
The first state funding to explore a route through the Cascades came in 1893, when the Legislature appropriated $20,000 for surveys, according to the Sept. 2, 1972, issue of The Chronicle. The route chosen in 1895 was not the eventual route.
Different routes were considered – over Cascade Pass, through Stehekin, down the Twisp River – before the route over Washington and Rainy passes was selected in 1940. Before the highway was built, Native Americans had used the corridor as a trading route from the eastern plateau to the Pacific Coast for thousands of years.
For a time, it seemed only a remote goal for a handful of westside and eastside folks who kept the dream alive, the story continued.
“Early dreamers conjured mineral wealth pouring from the Cascades along the proposed route. Ranchers and farmers of eastern Washington saw it as a quick trip to market for cattle and produce,” said the story. “Businessmen saw it bringing lower freight rates to the remote towns and villages of Okanogan and Ferry counties.”
“It must have seemed at times that the highway would never be completed, and the call for facts about the making of the highway never forthcoming,” the 1972 highway dedication brochure said.
As late as 1956, there was not heavy official concern about the road, The Chronicle reported. George Zahn, a Methow Valley resident and member of the state Highway Commission, stepped up to push for completion. Zahn later chaired the commission.
The North Cascades Highway Association was formed in 1953 and in 1958-59, the state appropriated money to build a highway from Diablo, where a dam had been built in the mid-1930s, to Thunder Arm. Construction began in 1959.
In 1966, the North Cascades Study Team report was released. It proposed new wilderness areas and North Cascades National Park. It envisioned the new road as a scenic highway, not an access for logging, mining or development.
With help from congressional representatives and state legislators, Zahn and others obtained funding for the route. Although he didn’t live to see the highway completed, Zahn deserves a measure of credit for the highway, The Chronicle reported.
By the time the big push came, state highways wound their way to Diablo Dam on the west and Mazama on the east. That left a 65-mile stretch of road to build.
The highway cost millions to complete and took more than 15 years.
A rough road was completed in September 1968 and a caravan of four-wheel-drive vehicles made the first crossing and celebrated at the Rainy Pass summit.
Four years later, the highway opened.
“For more than 100 years men dreamed of a northern crossing of the rugged Cascades,” The Chronicle wrote. “Today, September 2, 1972, that dream comes true for all. Where once only trappers, prospectors and hunters trod there runs in broad sweeps Washington’s newest highway.”
But, folks realized by 1972, the highway’s importance would be mainly recreational. And some folks opposed the highway because it would open fragile lands of the North Cascades to the masses.
The highway usually closes for the winter in late October or sometime in November, and reopens – after a weeks-long effort by the state Department of Transportation – in April or May.
According to the department, the earliest season closure was Nov. 6, 1995. The latest opening was June 14, 1974. The highway has remained open for the winter just one year, 1976-77.
