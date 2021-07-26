MAZAMA – Highway 20 through the North Cascades will be closed through July and possibly longer because of fire, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The Cedar Creek and Delancy fires, which are burning on opposite sides of the highway, shut down the highway in mid-July.
Current closure area is from milepost 165, Silver Star, to milepost 185, about nine miles west of Winthrop.
There is no local detour to get around the closure for travelers wanting to use the state’s northernmost route through the Cascades.
Emergency responders requested the closure for safety and to allow them to stage equipment to battle the fires. The closure also is helping with evacuations in the area, said the department.
“We know road closures are frustrating and we don’t close them unless it’s necessary for safety,” said the department in a blog post. “In this case, the requests of those tackling these dangerous conditions along with the related evacuations … make clear that this closure is needed for the safety of everyone.”
The department recommends using Highway 2 over Stevens Pass or Highway 97 over Blewett Pass to Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass for cross-state travel.
“It still amazes us that this happens, but we continue to get reports from those staffing the road closures that people are attempting to go around the closures,” said the blog. “So to be clear: There are no nearby alternate routes around the closure. There are no Forest Service roads or other side roads open that allow access. It’s closed. Closed. You can’t go through. Closed.”
