ROCKPORT – Contractor crews are stabilizing the slope above Highway 20 and on are track to reopen the highway near Rockport early next month.
The highway has been closed since June 10-11, when more than 1,100 cubic yards of debris tumbled onto the highway in two slides.
Crews working for the state Department of Transportation will spend the next two weeks drilling into the hillside to insert rock dowels - long metal rods to reinforce the hillside to prevent future rockfall. Grout will anchor the rods and metal plates will be attached to hold the large rocks in place.
Once the hillside is stabilized, crews will remove the remaining fallen rocks and debris, and reopen the highway, said a transportation department announcement.
The debris that fell onto the road is enough to fill about 70 dump trucks.
A detour is in place via Highway 530, Rockport Cascade Road and Cascade River Road.
The department acknowledged the Washington family of the Upper Skagit Tribe for cooperation and support to gain access to the slope above the highway.
Funding for the stabilization and repair project comes from state preservation funds. The project is expected to cost around $700,000.
