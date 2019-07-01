REPUBLIC - Highway 21 will be closed temporarily July 15-16 a few miles south of town for replacement of the Gold Creek bridge.
The contractor for the state Department of Transportation plans to begin replacement of a damaged bridge between mileposts 145 and 146, according to an announcement from the Colville Confederated Tribes. The planned closure should only those two days.
A temporary bridge will be located to a temporary crossing.
